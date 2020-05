PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Protesters called for the resignation of Petal Mayor Hal Marx on Friday.

The protest come after the mayor posted controversial statements about the death of George Floyd on his social media pages. He says his remarks were misconstrued as racist and that he wanted people to see all the facts before judging police

On Thursday, Marx resisted calls to resign by the town’s board of aldermen and residents. Marx said he would “never surrender to the mob mentality.”