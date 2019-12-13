Petal family may be displaced from home before Christmas

PETAL, Miss. (WJTV) – A couple of years ago, 12 News introduced you to Jacoby Bergeron, a young boy from Petal, Mississippi who has a rare and fatal sickness called Batten disease.

Batten disease affects mostly children and their nervous system.

Over the last year or two, Jacob’s condition has deteriorated, which has made a number of otherwise trivial tasks, downright impossible.

“When it was first done 2 years ago, Jacoby was able to help be transferred and he was able to move his feet somewhat, ” His mother Dixie Bergeron said. “And now he can’t. So I can’t get him in our other bathroom for him to be able to use the bathroom and get a shower.”

Mrs. Bergeron is referring to is a bathroom renovation for Jacoby, but the bathroom needs to be fixed yet again because the floor caved in.

Jacoby’s mother is blaming the state-appointed contractors who did the renovation the first time.

“The gentleman who did the bathroom said that sometimes, corners must be cut in order to stay within budget because you can’t always see the problems that lie beneath, so you don’t bid enough on a job. Not my problem that corners had to be cut, but don’t cut them on my floor.”

The Bergerons will be displaced on Christmas this year due to the project.

“That is all of the equipment that it takes to keep Jacoby alive. And I have to take all of that with us when we go. We’re not moving, we’re going to be displaced while this bathroom remodeling is done.”

Jacoby and his family have clearly been through it all, but this new development has Dixie Bergeron more upset than ever.

If anyone wishes to make donations, click here.