Petal mayor criticized for social media posts about death of black man in Minneapolis

Update: The post on Mayor Hal Marx’s Facebook page is still up. The following story has been changed to reflect the update.

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Petal Mayor Hal Marx is being criticized for his social media comments about the death of a black man in Minneapolis.

A bystander’s video showed George Floyd pleading that he could not breathe as a white officer knelt on his neck and kept his knee there for several minutes after the man stopped moving.

Four Minneapolis police officers who were involved in the arrest of Floyd were fired on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, Marx stated, “If you can talk, you can breathe. Think about that before rushing to judgement. #thinblueline.”

On Twitter, Marx said, “Why in the world would anyone choose to become a #PoliceOfficer in our society today? #backtheblue #ThinBlueLine.”

In a response to someone on Twitter, Marx tweeted, “If you are talking about the incident in MN, I didn’t see anything unreasonable. If you can say you can’t breathe, you’re breathing. Most likely that man died of overdose or heart attack. Video doesn’t show his resistance that got him in that position. Police being crucified.”

Marx is not seeking re-election in 2021 as Mayor of Petal.