Petal welcomes new apartment complex

Pearl will be saying hello to a new apartment complex. And with the new complex they hope to welcome new residents to the area.

Jesse Finver has more from Forrest County.

Petal just got a big boost. County Supervisors approved plans for a new luxury apartment building off the Evelyn Gandy Parkway. Board of Supervisors President David Hogan explains.

“It’s approximately A $15 million dollar, upscale apartment complex, and the board is proud to be a part of it.”

The complex will be built between Wal-Mart and Old Richton Road.

Leaders say this is great news for the area.

“Well we have a proven track record of economic development projects, and we consider this an upscale apartment complex for the citizens of Petal, Mississippi. And as you know, with [the] Evelyn Gandy [Parkway], Petal has been doing very well when it comes to economic development.”

“The possibility of another 135 families moving into the City of Petal, that helps your retail, your restaurants, certainly we get a good bit for the schools [too].”

There’s no timetable for a groundbreaking. The contractor was not available to comment.

WJTV 12 Jesse Finver