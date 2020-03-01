Pete for America Weekend of Action in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Pete for America announced Pete Buttigieg will visit Mississippi on March 9th. Pete for America will host mobilization events in every congressional district in Mississippi, including canvass launches and other organizing events across the state with supporters of Pete.



“Seeing the energy of our volunteers on the ground is infectious. It shows me we’re building a community campaign that will not only win the nomination but go on to defeat Donald Trump in November,” said Claris Chang, Mississippi State Director. “We know Pete’s message is resonating in Mississippi –– voters are tired of the division and the dysfunction. And that’s why we are taking Pete’s message to voters across Mississippi with events that not only share his message but reflect his vision to create a country where everybody belongs. Pete is the candidate offering bold solutions to our country’s greatest challenges in a way that actually unites the country.”



To receive event locations, please RSVP by emailing msamayoa@peteforamerica.com.



Saturday, February 29, 2020



12:00 PM CT: Serve Flooded Communities with Team Pete in Jackson

Location: Colonial Heights Baptist Church, 444 Northpark Dr Ridgeland MS 39157

2:00 PM CT: Gulfport Area Pete-Up with Team Pete Organizer

Location: RSVP for details

3:00 PM CT: Gulfport-Biloxi Area Phonebank with Team Pete Organizer

Location: RSVP for details

3:00 PM CT: Starkville Area Pete-Up led by Mississippi State University Students for Pete

Location: Nine-TwentyNine Coffee Bar, 106 E Main St, Starkville, MS 39759

4:00 PM CT: Starkville Area Phonebank led by MSU Students for Pete

Location: Nine-TwentyNine Coffee Bar, 106 E Main St, Starkville, MS 39759

Sunday, March 1, 2020



1:00 PM CT: Canvass in Southaven with Team Pete

Location: Kohl’s Southaven, 1160 Goodman Rd E, Southaven, MS 38671

Monday, March 9th, 2020



1:30 PM CT: Jackson Town Hall with Pete Buttigieg