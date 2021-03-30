Pfizer vaccine available on USM campus for all faculty and students

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Moffitt Health Center at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg is now providing Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to USM employees and students.

The first rollout of the vaccine only included faculty and staff as the eligible group. Now that Mississippi has joined 20 other states that make the vaccine available to those 16 and older, Southern Miss has commenced phase two. They have already given out more than 1,000 vaccines and plan to provide 1,100 more between March 30th and April 1st.

“My friends were very excited. A lot of them have already had both doses of the vaccine, but they were very excited to get the vaccine. Our world has definitely been altered because of COVID, and so now this give us a little bit of freedom at least,” said Carline Hudson, a biomedical sciences major at USM.

“Mine was kind of split in half. They were just like were gonna see how you go first and see if your arm falls off, and then my other friends were very supportive,” said Jonathan Dixon, a choral music education major at the university.

Following April 1st, the Moffitt Center will start appointments for the second dose as they strive to vaccinate all those interested on their campuses. On their Gulf Coast campus, vaccines will be available for students and staff from April 9th through 12th.