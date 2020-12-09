Pfizer vaccine expected next week in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the Pfizer vaccine is expected in Mississippi as soon as next week. He said the vaccine is showing effectiveness across various age groups and races, but people will have to get two doses for it to have the most impact.

The vaccine would first go to healthcare workers, so the general public wouldn’t have access to it until Spring 2021 or Summer 2021.

Phillip Patrick, a neighbor in the metro area, said he would get the vaccine if it was available to him.

“Definitely, we’re praying about it as a family. I don’t have any misconceived notions against it, but we’re praying about it. We’re just going to have to let God lead us when that decision comes.

Mississippi is expected to get 25,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to start, that should be enough for more than 12,000 people. The next line to receive the vaccine would be the elderly and most vulnerable followed by essential workers.

LATEST STORIES: