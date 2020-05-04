Philanthropist, Rapper honored in ‘Jackson Icons’ Mural

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- A new mural in Jackson is gaining attention across the country.

Award-winning and Hip-Hop artist David Banner was raised in the city of Jackson, Mississippi. A new mural just right across the street from the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum features him with Eduora Welty, Thalia Mara and Medgar Evers.

Banner said he was contacted by Visit Jackson Board Chair Carol Burger about the mural. He says she and Mrs. Davey have supported him throughout his career.

“In times when it was bad they’ve always told me to push on and have always whether it was good or bad, have always told me that they were proud of the way I represented Mississippi.”

Artist and Creative Design Manager Reshonda Perryman painted this masterpiece.

Banner said once he found out about the honor, he wanted to share with his former high school basketball Coach Grady Dotson who visioned him one day on a mural with mural with Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr.– but he passed away the same day he wanted to tell him the news.

“For him to believe in me, because I wasn’t the greatest basketball player.. it touched me, and it was one of the things that pushed me forward in my personal career and in getting my music career.”

Banner joked the mural is like a father telling their child they’re proud of them. He said Mississippi is a place of lineage and history, and he wants everyone to know if you can make it in Jackson, you can make it anywhere.

He also wanted to thank Reshonda for her talents.

“I just wanted to tell her how proud I am of her and that I’m glad that not only do I have the mural but it was painted by somebody who’s from where we’re from.”