JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi House of Representatives elected Philip Gunn to serve as Speaker of the House.

This will be Gunn’s third term as speaker.

@PhilipGunnMS joined by his family as he takes the oath of office. #msleg pic.twitter.com/kcke4tXyEx — Mississippi House of Representatives (@MSHouseOfRep) January 7, 2020

Gunn was first elected to the legislature in 2004.