Photo Gallery: #MSGOPGovDebate

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Three Republicans running for Mississippi governor participated in their only televised debate before the party primary.

The one-hour program ran in primetime Tuesday at the WJTV television studio in Jackson. It aired on statewide television and streamed to thousands of online viewers.

Waller talks with reporters post debate

Candidates hash the answers post debate

Two of the candidates — former Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr. and state Rep. Robert Foster — have already debated. This was the first time for Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves to take part.

Reeves has raised more money than anyone in the open race for governor, followed by Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood.

Eight candidates seeking the Democratic nomination, and Hood is not debating the others.

Party primaries are Aug. 6. If runoffs are needed, they will be Aug. 27.

The general election is Nov. 5.



















