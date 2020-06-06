Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
National
International
Border Report Tour
Newsfeed Now
Rebuilding Mississippi
Top Stories
Mississippi State athletes join community protest in Starkville
Top Stories
Ole Miss Athletics holds Unity March in Oxford
Top Stories
Unity March held in Gulfport
Gallery
VIDEO: Protesters block 3 Mile Bridge, one seen riding on the hood of a vehicle
Video
Man, 22, charged with murder after police chase leaves mother of six dead
Video
Photos: Black Lives Matter protest outside MS Governor’s Mansion
Gallery
Politics
Mississippi Primary Election Results
Election
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Mississippi Governor’s Debate
Town Hall
Washington DC
Top Stories
Sen. Roger Wicker shares support of protest: “We have not done better to erase the barriers of race”
Top Stories
Biden formally clinches Democratic presidential nomination
Top Stories
Taking care of business: Voting, 2020 Census and COVID-19
Video
Mississippi small businesses can use new PPP loan flexibility
Twitter disables Trump campaign’s George Floyd video tribute
MS Legislative Black Caucus calls for legislative action after death of George Floyd
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Mississippi Flooding
Operation Tornado
Sports
The Sports Zone
SEC
SWAC
M BRAVES
Japan 2020
NFL Draft
Pine Belt News
CELEBRATING OUR SENIORS – PINEBELT
Essential South Mississippi
Focused On Those Who Serve The Pinebelt
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Mississippi Primary Election Results
Pinebelt Chalk Talk
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
Living Local
Black History Month
Celebrating Our Seniors
Chalk Talk
Cool Schools
Digital Digest
Essential Mississippi
Focused On Fitness
Focused On Health
Focused On Mississippi
Focused On Pets
Focused On Those Who Serve
Living Local Videos
The Mel Robbins Show
Millennial Matters
Mississippi Moment
MS Most Wanted
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Parenting 101
Remarkable Women: Mississippi
Veterans Voices
Watch Live
Live Cameras
Contests
BASKETBALL MADNESS BRACKET CHALLENGE
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
The VeryVera Show
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Tropical Storm Warning issued for more MS counties as Cristobal approaches
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi
2
of
/
2
Tracking the Tropics
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Preparedness Kit
2020 Hurricane Preparedness Guide
Photos: Black Lives Matter protest outside MS Governor’s Mansion
News
Posted:
Jun 6, 2020 / 03:09 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 6, 2020 / 05:00 PM CDT
Protesters gather outside Governor’s Mansion in Jackson for Black Lives Matter protest
Protesters gather outside Governor’s Mansion in Jackson for Black Lives Matter protest
Protesters gather outside Governor’s Mansion in Jackson for Black Lives Matter protest
Protesters gather outside Governor’s Mansion in Jackson for Black Lives Matter protest
Protesters gather outside Governor’s Mansion in Jackson for Black Lives Matter protest
Protesters gather outside Governor’s Mansion in Jackson for Black Lives Matter protest
Black Lives Matter protesters march through downtown Jackson
Black Lives Matter protesters march through downtown Jackson
Black Lives Matter protesters march through downtown Jackson
Black Lives Matter protesters march through downtown Jackson
Black Lives Matter protesters march through downtown Jackson
Black Lives Matter protesters march through downtown Jackson
Protesters gather outside Governor’s Mansion in Jackson for Black Lives Matter protest (Courtesy: Ashli Coggins)
Protesters gather outside Governor’s Mansion in Jackson for Black Lives Matter protest (Courtesy: Ashli Coggins)
Protesters gather outside Governor’s Mansion in Jackson for Black Lives Matter protest (Courtesy: Ashli Coggins)
Protesters held a moment of silence for George Floyd outside the Mississippi Governor’s Mansion
Trending Stories
Texas mom left 3-month-old twins alone with two other children to get her hair done, authorities say
Purvis standout C.J. Bolar leaves Vanderbilt, commits to Alcorn State
USDA approves Mississippi to receive Pandemic-EBT benefits
Video
Tropical Storm Warning issued for more MS counties as Cristobal approaches
JPD officer placed on leave after video of confrontation surfaces
Video