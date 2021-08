JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Strong winds and storm weather have caused damage across Central and South Mississippi overnight as Hurricane Ida crossed the state line.

Ida is now a tropical storm with maximum winds of 60 mph. Sustained tropical storm conditions are still expected across the state today as it weakens.

Downed trees along I-55 North in McComb

