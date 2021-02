JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Drivers can expect icy conditions on roads across Central Mississippi on Wednesday, February 17.

Several school districts have canceled class or moved to virtual instruction due to the weather. Take a look at the slideshow below of the icy conditions in Central Mississippi:

Icy conditions in Bolivar County (Courtesy: Ronnie Johnson)

Icy conditions in South Jackson (Courtesy: Jacqueline Phillips)

Icy conditions in Byram (Courtesy: LaShundra Thompson)

