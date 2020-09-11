PHOTOS: Reservoir firefighters take part in annual 9/11 Remembrance Run

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – In honor of the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks, the Reservoir Fire Department held its annual 9/11 Remembrance Run on Friday.
Firefighters started the run at Reservoir Station 1. They ran 11 miles around the bay.
