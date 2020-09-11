PHOTOS: Reservoir firefighters take part in annual 9/11 Remembrance Run

News
Posted: / Updated:
  • Courtesy: Jeremy Primos
  • Courtesy: Jeremy Primos
  • Courtesy: Jeremy Primos
  • Courtesy: Jeremy Primos
  • Courtesy: Jeremy Primos
  • Courtesy: Jeremy Primos
  • Courtesy: Jeremy Primos
  • Courtesy: Jeremy Primos
  • Courtesy: Jeremy Primos
  • Courtesy: Jeremy Primos

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – In honor of the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks, the Reservoir Fire Department held its annual 9/11 Remembrance Run on Friday.

Firefighters started the run at Reservoir Station 1. They ran 11 miles around the bay.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories