PHOTOS: Reservoir firefighters take part in annual 9/11 Remembrance Run

Courtesy: Jeremy Primos

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – In honor of the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks, the Reservoir Fire Department held its annual 9/11 Remembrance Run on Friday.

Firefighters started the run at Reservoir Station 1. They ran 11 miles around the bay.

