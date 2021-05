JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials have reported damage due to the severe storms that moved through several counties in central Mississippi on Tuesday.

Strong winds ripped through the metro area causing downed power lines and fallen trees along with power outages across Jackson, Clinton, Brandon, Pearl, and additional surrounding cities.

The photos and videos below capture the severity of the damage that took place.

Trees down in Clinton

Tree in home Whitestone Road: (Credit – Racquel Lee)

Storm damage viewer picture

Highway 80 in Brandon by Legacy Drive

Fallen tree on Winchester Street in Jackson

Mr. Tony says he was at home when the tornado passed through his neighborhood. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/Xezq7kdnpw — Kayla Thompson (@KThompsonTV) May 4, 2021

Power lines touching the sidewalk, tree blocking a portion of the roadway heading south on Ridgewood Rd@WJTV pic.twitter.com/uML7vSiDow — Thao Ta (@ThaoTaTV) May 4, 2021

STORM DAMAGE⚡️🌪 Tree down on West Sunset Dr. near Harvey’s Fishhouse in Brandon. Brandon fire department is working to get the road clear. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/tv12VrlTcc — Gary Burton JR WJTV (@GaryB_WJTV) May 4, 2021