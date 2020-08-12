Physician Burnout: Doctors overworked by COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll, mentally and physically, on many people, including doctors.

In a study released in January of 2019, 44 percent of physicians were burned out. Now that the coronavirus pandemic is overloading healthcare workers, burn out and depression has gotten worse.

Dr. Mark Horne, who has been practicing medicine for more than 30 years, said the pandemic is taking more of a toll on healthcare workers now than any time before.

“It’s a challenge to us emotionally to not have all the answers and be able to solve problems for our patients. The hours are very difficult quite honestly. It’s a challenge. And not getting enough sleep and always having something on your mind is a real problem,” he explained.

The Mississippi State Medical Association has provided a way for physicians to receive help.

“The Mississippi State Medical Association has tried to pull together some resources of psychologist and psychiatrist to help our members who are facing particular strains, during this time, and we think that’s very important. If you’re a healthcare provider or nurse, check with your physician about where you can receive mental health resources. Don’t be afraid to reach out,” explained Horne.

He also encourages everyone to prioritize mental health during this pandemic.

