Physicians supporting medical marijuana initiative respond to Dept. of Health

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A group of Mississippi physicians set a letter to the Mississippi Department of Health on Wednesday in response to the Mississippi State Board of Health’s opposition of Initiative 65. The initiative would give doctors the option to certify patients with certain debilitating medical conditions to receive medical marijuana from licenses treatment facilities.

Click here to read the letter.

Initiative 65 will appear on the ballot for Mississippians to vote on in November 2020.

“Sick people all across our state have waited for a long time for this option to be made available to them,” said Jamie Grantham, Communications Director for Mississippians for Compassionate Care. “The Board of Health is telling them to keep waiting, but with the medical research that’s been published concerning medical marijuana as well as countless patient testimonials across the country in the 34 other states that have medical marijuana programs, there’s no reason these patients in Mississippi should suffer any longer. They deserve better.”