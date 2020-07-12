Picayune couple in custody following man’s disappearance

UPDATE: 7/16/2020

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WHLT) – A Picayune couple was arrested after officials searched for them in connection to the disappearance of Willie Ray Q. Jones.

Dustin and Erica Gray were taken into custody on Wednesday, July 15, for questioning.

Jones has been missing since July 6.

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WHLT)- The Picayune Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted couple.

Dustin and Erica Gray are reportedly connected to the disappearance of Willie Ray Q. Jones, who was reported missing July 6.

Dustin is a white male, 5’9 and weighs about 150 lbs. Erica is a white female, 5’2 and weighs about 118 lbs.

According to the Picayune police, both have outstanding felony warrants for possession of a stolen firearm.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts please contact the Picayune Police Department @ 601-798-7411, Capt. Rhonda Johnson 601-337-6544 or Lt. Mike Decelle 601-916-9411.

