Picayune man sentenced to eight years for illegal possession of firearm

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Picayune man was sentenced on Thursday to serve 96 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release and a $1,500 fine, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Dewayne Yates, 28, was convicted of felonious aggravated assault with a gun in Hinds County and was sentenced to serve twenty years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with ten of those years suspended.

Yates was found in possession of a firearm during an administrative checkpoint in Jackson on March 31, 2017.

According to a media release, In deciding Yates’ sentence, U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate varied upward from the Sentencing Guideline range, citing Yates’ prior criminal history and propensity for violence.