Picayune police search for missing man

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WHLT) – The Picayune Police Department is working to find a missing man.

Police said Willie Ray Q. Jones was last seen on July 6, 2020, around 3:00 a.m. in the Ponderosa area of Picayune.

Jones is approximately 5’7 and weighs around 215 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray and white shorts.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Picayune Police Department at 601-798-7411.

