Pick up after yourself: Mayor says littering is big problem

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi mayor says she thinks roadside litter is getting worse, but cameras are deterring people from illegally dumping big items that should go to landfills.

Greenwood Mayor Carolyn McAdams told the Greenwood Commonwealth that during a morning walk, she can collect a sack of litter along the way. She said some stretches of U.S. Highway 82 are especially cluttered, and that’s frustrating because the fast-food bags and other trash might be discarded by people driving through town.

McAdams said some people have been cooperative when asked to keep ditches clean in front of their own businesses. In other cases, the city has had to issue citations.

Greenwood installed 12 surveillance cameras last year, and those have deterred some people from illegally dumping big items like appliances, according to McAdams and William Blake, a Greenwood police officer assigned to enforce the city code. Blake said the cameras catch license plate numbers.