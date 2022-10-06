PICKENS, Miss. (WJTV) – The Town of Pickens was placed under a boil water notice on October 5.

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said the notice affects 1,587 customers who are served by the Town of Pickens water supply located in Holmes County.

Water system officials notified MSDH of a system wide pressure loss due to one or more line breaks.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.