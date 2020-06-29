1  of  2
Pickering named Vice-President of NASDVA – Southeastern Region

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Veterans Affairs (MSVA) Executive Director Stacey Pickering has been named the Vice-President of the National Association of State Directors of Veterans Affairs – Southeast Region (NASDVA). The VP of NASDVA position is a VOLUNTARY position within that Association. Pickering will serve in this new role but is still the Executive Director of Mississippi Veterans Affairs

Pickering will represent the following 11 states and territories – Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“I am honored to represent Mississippi and the entire southeastern region in my role as Vice-President,” said he said. “It is my goal to ensure that our Veterans and their families, not just in Mississippi, get the superior service, care, and assistance they deserve.”

