Pike County shooting suspect in custody

UPDATE:

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies said Jmonta Davis is now in custody.

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are working to find a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that injured two people.

Investigators are looking for Jmonta Davis. The shooting happened on Charlie Rhodus Road.

Davis is considered armed and dangerous. If you know where he is, contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

