PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are working to identify the suspect(s) who vandalized the Bogue Chitto Woods Missionary Baptist Church. The church is located on Highway 570 East.

Deputies said the incident happened on the night of September 25, 2021, or the early morning of September 26, 2021.

Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office

If you have information on this crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033 or Central Dispatch at 601-783-2323. Callers can be rewarded with cash and remain anonymous.