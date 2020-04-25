Pike County homeowners closeout day two with no power

McComb, Miss. (WJTV) – We’re getting a better look on the front lines in Pike County as authorities and homeowners clear their properties of storm debris from Thursday.

Thousands in Pike County are finishing up their second day without power as electricians and tree-cutting crews street by street clean up hazardous sites.

Since 6:00 a.m. Thursday tree cutter Craig Sterling has cleared out over two dozen fallen trees from yards off Delaware Ave.

“The Bible says the lord doesn’t put more on you then you can bare,” Sterling stated. “But lord we getting tested right now.”

To clear out hundreds of yards in down power lines covering streets and trees smashed into homes has required more people to be on the go then shelter in place orders recommend.

“Lines are everywhere and trucks can’t get nowhere, roads closed,” Sterling described. “Between the Coronavirus and all these tornadoes going on, their ain’t nobody worried about Coronavirus right now they out here getting the job done.”

The national weather service recorded Thursday’s tornado and thunderstorms pushing winds up to 115mph. One yard in the Indian Reservation suburb sat ruined right after the owner rebuilt from last years tornado.

“Been working on it ever since May 9. of last year moving debris, and adding plants,” homeowner Bobby Dickey said. “And when this thing hit all that went away. Really became survival mode.”

Despite a Pine Tree smashing in their attic and front porch Bobby Dickey and his wife are staying to watch over their home even without power to cook most meals.

“We had just picked up Tuesday morning $200-$300 worth of items at Walmart to last several weeks so that’s pretty much gone,” Dickey continued.

Some good news, power outages in Pike County have dropped more than 50% but to fully qualify for a natural disaster declaration and get the county reimbursed will take some time.

According to emergency management, Pike County including the city of McComb is under a curfew from 10:00 p.m. Until 5:00 a.m. Meaning all non-essential travel and gatherings are forbidden.