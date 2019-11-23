Pike County inmate escapee captured in Louisiana

ASCENSION, La. (WJTV)- After being on the run since May, 29-year-old Roderick Varnado was arrested by the deputies of Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Saturday.

Varnado escaped the Pike County Prison earlier this year and was captured by deputies after receiving an anonymous tip Friday that he was potentially at an address in Ascension Parish, yet he was not immediately located.

Deputies went back to the Geismar address on Saturday morning and arrested Varnado without incident.

He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail as a fugitive from another agency and will be transported back to the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections at a later date.