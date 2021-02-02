Pike County leaders work to ensure safety after outburst in courtroom

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – After chaos in a Pike County courtroom, officials are doing what they can to make sure it never happens again.

The incident happened Jan. 7 in Pike County Justice Court, when a 27-year-old man was making a court appearance after being charged with domestic violence. Authorities said Sidney Newsome lunged toward the judge before the bailiff pulled him away.

At one point, Judge Aubrey Rimes also got involved. The incident was captured on video.

“This was a very unfortunate event that happened. It could of been more serious,” said Sheriff James Brumfield.

The sheriff said they do have a plan in place to prevent this from happening in the future.



“We’re looking at putting an officer in the courtroom. Right now when we go to court, we have corrections officers there at all times. Unfortunately with this incident with Judge Rimes, it was an arraignment day and generally security is not there at this time.”

Sheriff Brumfield commends his officers for controlling the courtroom outburst-situation.