Pike County man arrested on drug charges

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Pike County man has been arrested after a drug bust.

Deputies responded to a call regarding drug activity in the 2000 block of River Ridge Road on Monday, May 17. They discovered Eric “Rick” Bass had an active, felony arrest warrant.

The Pike County Narcotics Division searched the home where approximately 90 grams of meth were recovered during the search along with approximately 141 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Eric “Rick” Bass



Bass was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and drug paraphernalia.