Pike County murder suspect captured in Lincoln County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man wanted for murder was captured by authorities on Wednesday in Lincoln County.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Recovery Task Force arrested Austin D. Cole for the murder of Raheem Brown. Deputies said Brown was murdered on April 12, 2020.

Cole was arrested on Summit Drive in Lincoln County. He was a passenger in a gray 2017 Nissan Maxima.

During the investigation, officers learned that some individuals assisted Cole in trying to escape from authorities. Angelica Chapman, Justin Monley, Fransheka Mark and Quardavion White were all arrested for accessory after the fact of murder.

Monley was also charged for possession of controlled substance enhanced by the possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and leaving the scene of an accident.

White was also booked into the jail for an active warrant from the Hammond Police Department for robbery.