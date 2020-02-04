Severe Weather Tools

Trial date set for Pike County teen accused of killing mom

News
Posted: / Updated:

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The teen accused of killing her mother in Pike County appeared in court on Tuesday.

Amariyona Hall was indicted by a grand jury in October 2019 for the offenses of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Investigators said Hall and her younger sister stabbed and shot their mother, Erica Hall, in January 2019.

According to Hall’s attorney, an evidentiary hearing has been set for March 24. Her attorney will try to get Hall tried as a juvenile in the case. Hall’s trial is set for May 19.

