Pike County under burn ban until end of March

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County has been placed under a burn ban, which will remain in effect until March 31, 2021. The Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) approved the request due to increased wildfire activity and increased fire weather.

Exemptions for this burn ban are:

Mississippi Forestry Commission

Certified Burn Managers

Commercial contractors with heavy construction equipment, providing that said burn meets Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) regulations.

A burn ban means no outdoor burning of any kind. Under state law, anyone caught burning during a burn ban may be fined up to $500. Individuals are also responsible for any damage caused by the flame or smoke from a fire they set.