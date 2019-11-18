Pilot project to add rumble strips to Natchez Trace Parkway

The Natchez Trace Parkway is seeking public comments November 18 through December 20, 2019, on a proposal to install audible pavement markings.

TUPELO, Miss (WJTV) – The Natchez Trace Parkway is seeking public comments November 18 through December 20, 2019, on a proposal to install audible pavement markings.

The markings would be from milepost 291 to 331 in Colbert and Lauderdale Counties in Alabama, and in Prentiss and Tishomingo Counties in Mississippi.

According to research, audible pavement markings reduce accidents.

How to Provide Comments

Comments can be submitted electronically via the National Park Service’s Planning, Environmental, and Public Comment (PEPC) website: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/parkwaysafety

Submit written comments to:

Superintendent

Natchez Trace Parkway

2680 Natchez Trace Parkway

Tupelo, MS 38804

Before members of the public include their address, phone number, e-mail, or other personal identifiable information (PII), be aware that the entire comment could be made public at any time.