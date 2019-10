HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Over 50 employers will be offering job opportunities at The Pine Belt Job Fair Tuesday, October 29 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Lake Terrace Convention Center in Hattiesburg.

Employers from healthcare companies, public and private sectors, manufacturing businesses, higher education, and others will be in attendance providing assistance to those seeking employment.

The job fair is free and open to the public. For more information on listings visit here.