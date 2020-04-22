Pine Belt neighbors prepare for another round of severe weather overnight

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – This past weekend, the Pine Belt was hit with a second wave of severe weather this month. Now, another round of storms is expected to move through Mississippi overnight.

Neighbors in Hattiesburg are ready for the severe weather to stop.

“Well, I know that I’m going to go to a storm shelter like I did last time, because I have a bad feeling. Well this is what happened, but you know (my roommate) also goes to her brother or son’s house or one of her kids’ houses,” said Lara Madden.

She said the only prep they’ve done has been to secure any loose debris or items that could fly around and cause damage. Madden’s neighbor is also preparing by clearing out branches from the last storm. He doesn’t plan to go anywhere tonight.

“I guess we’ll be just like we were the other night. Just hope we get through it,” said Michael Miller.

