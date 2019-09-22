Pine Belt Pride 2019 to be celebrated in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- The Spectrum Center is holding its Fifth Annual Pride Week starting October 7 until October 13 in Hattiesburg.

The Pine Belt Pride is set to begin at The Spectrum Center, 210 South 25th Ave., with Gender Benders Support Group and will end Sunday with Pride Brunch Downtown at Nellie’s and Southbound Bagel Shop.

To kick-off the pride weekend, they will host a three-DJ dance party Friday night at the Bottling Company with a few drag performances to keep the fun going. The Center will also sell VIP passes for the weekend.

“We are excited to bring another week of great events promoting inclusion and unity within the LGBTQ+ community and with our allies. I would like to extend a special thank you to the City of Hattiesburg and the Historic Hattiesburg Downtown Association for their continued support. We are excited to work with Team Xclusive to help expand our reach as we continue to work,” said Keenon Walker, president of The Spectrum Center’s board.

“Bringing unity within the LGBTQ+ is what TeamXclusive is all about. We are working with The Spectrum Center to build the bridge between the subsets of our community in Hattiesburg,” said Shawn Per2yon, Sr., president of TeamXclusive.

The Spectrum Center of Hattiesburg, founded in 2014, is the first LGBTQ+ resource and community center with a physical location in the state of Mississippi.

For more information regarding the week of events and activities visit here.