Pine Belt's first child of the New Year is born Video

HATTIESBURG, MS (WJTV) - Spending New Year’s Eve at the hospital usually means you’ve had a rough night out.

But not for Mary-Anne and David Perez. They kicked off 2019 by having the Pine Belt’s first baby of the year.

"I just think it's exciting that it was the first baby of the new year,” exclaimed Mary-Anne.

At first the Perez’s didn't know why having the first child of the New Year was a big deal.

And they soon learned its significance originated in Ancient Greece.

"The first baby of the New Year was paraded around in a basket, in honor of the Goddess of Wine and Fertility,” said David, holding back a chuckle.

And while they haven't thought of a name yet, their kids have some ideas.

"The kids are calling him George, like Peppa Pig's little brother. We have not decided on a name yet,” explained Mary-Anne.

"As is Tradition," continued David. "We hadn't picked a name for the other ones until the last day,”