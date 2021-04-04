Pine Belt town celebrates Easter while mourning losses from 2020 tornado

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WJTV) – Easter Sunday is a time for communion, folks down in Bassfield did just that as a remembrance for lives lost in the Easter tornado.

April 12. 2020, Easter storms hit Jefferson Davis County. Two EF4s and one EF3 barreled through the county on that day. Shortly after 1:00 p.m. that day the county went on tornado watch.

“A little before 4:00 p.m., we went under what they call a tornado emergency that’s not a good thing in emergency management,” County Emergency Management Director Jocely Ragsdale said. “That’s not something we want to hear that’s not something we want to live through and I knew from that, that if that tornado actually hit the ground and track through JFC it would be tragic it would be total devastation and that’s exactly what we had.”

A terrible disaster struck the town of Bassfield in the afternoon, on that deadly Easter Day. A two-mile-wide tornado ravaged the town, destroying everything in its path, and by the end of the day, four people died.

Nearly a year later, on this Easter Sunday, people came together to remember and mourn. A mom remembers her son

“He made it to the hospital and we thought he was going to be ok,” Yvon Mingo explained regarding her son Bobby Williams. “And the doctor stayed back there for a while before coming back to say he was gone and I still don’t believe it sometimes. The hurt is so deep more than I can explain to anybody because my son was 46 years old, he was healthy.”

Recovery is coming along, some families have rebuilt, some are in the process of rebuilding and some are still trying to find their way.

“Of course the storm and the virus and all of it just kind of have accumulated together and you couldn’t get anything,” Bassfield homeowner Nollie Hathorn told us. “I mean you know you can get a contractor who says I can be there next week if I can get what I need. Well, he may show up three weeks later.”

For some, the storm is as vivid today as it was then. As Bassfield cleans up and rebuilds, for those who lost loved ones, it may never be the same.