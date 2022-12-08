HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested one man and are searching for another after a shooting on William Carey Parkway.

The shooting happened on Tuesday, December 6 around 1:00 p.m. Police said there was only one minor injury during the shooting, which stemmed from an ongoing argument between individuals.

The person who was injured was checked out at a local hospital, released and then charged in connection to the shooting.

Lonnie Sims, 35, of Hattiesburg was charged with one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Police said they are still searching for Shaquille Adams, 29, who has an active warrant for one count of aggravated assault.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Adams, contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.