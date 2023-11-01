JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A driver was arrested and two passengers were injured after a chase in Jasper County.

Tyler Hasberry (Courtesy: Jones County Adult Detention Center)

Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said deputies spotted a vehicle, which has been reported stolen out of Laurel, on U.S. 11 just before 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 1.

The chase lasted for about six miles before the vehicle hit a tanker truck and overturned.

Johnson said the two passengers in the car had severe injuries. They were taken to a hospital in Laurel before being transported to Forrest General in Hattiesburg.

The driver, 21-year-old Tyler Hasberry, was not severely injured and was arrested, according to Johnson.

Hasberry was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center. He is currently being held on no bond.