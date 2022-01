JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies responded to a garbage truck crash on Soso-Big Creek Road on Thursday, January 27.

Investigators said three people were on the garbage truck when it crashed. The female driver was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office

Two employees, who were riding on the truck, were evaluated at the scene. They declined transport to the hospital.