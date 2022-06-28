LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police arrested two juveniles in connection to a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 1200 block of North 4th Avenue. They found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC) for treatment. He is in stable condition.

Police said two juveniles were arrested in connection to the shooting, and two stolen firearms were recovered from a home in the area.