WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Walthall County deputies are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured during a drive-by shooting on Monday, January 16.

Investigators said the shooting happened on Sims Thornhill Road before 3:00 p.m.

According to authorities, Javon Lamonte Carpenter, of Starkville, was airlifted to Forrest General Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

They said the second victim, Travis Amar Williams, of McComb, was shot in the stomach area. Williams was taken to Forrest General Hospital by an ambulance.

Investigators said this is an open investigation. They are working to find a dark, navy blue vehicle in connection to the shooting. The vehicle may be a four-door Nissan or Chevy sedan.