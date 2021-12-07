1 killed in collision on I-59 in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities are investigating a crash that killed one person in Jones County Monday night. The collision happened on I-59 at the 100 mile marker just before 10:00 p.m.

According to officials, a Nissan Titan and a Chrysler 300 collided on the interstate. The Nissan landed in an embankment near Hawks Road, while the Chrysler blocked one of the lanes of the interstate.

The two people inside the Nissan had minor injuries. One of them was taken to the hospital. The person inside the Chrysler died at the scene.

Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council

The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) will investigate the crash.