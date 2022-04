HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are investigating after a person was shot on Monday, April 11, 2022.

Pine Belt News reported the shooting happened in the 100 block of Cypress Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

If anyone has information about the shooting, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.