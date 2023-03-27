PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) -The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) New Orleans Field Division and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the persons who burglarized a gun store in Richton, Mississippi.

On March 20, 2023, Two Rivers Outdoors was burglarized by unknown suspects. Authorities said several firearms were stolen. The suspects exited the building and fled in an unknown direction.

The ATF Gulfport Field Office and Richton Police Department are jointly investigating this crime.

Anyone with any information about this crime should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), the ATF Gulfport Field Office at 228-575-6501, or the Richton Police Department at 601-788-5575.

Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.