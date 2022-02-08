PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Petal Children’s Task Force (PCTF) will host the 10th Annual PCTF Lighthouse 5K Run and 2 Mile Walk on Saturday, February 12.

The event will start at 7:00 a.m. at the Petal Civic Center. Waffle House will provide breakfast and door prizes will be available.

The 5K Awards will be given to the Overall, Master and Grandmaster finishers in both male and female categories. The 5K Run age group awards will be given to the top three male and female finishers in each group. Walk awards will be given to the top three overall male and female and the oldest and youngest walker.

Click here to register or click here for more information.