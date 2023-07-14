LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Lamar County deputies arrested a 13-year-old in connection to a homicide that happened outside of Purvis.

Pine Belt News reported the shooting happened just after 11:00 p.m. on July 11 at a home on North Windridge Lane just off of Old Highway 11. When deputies arrived, the found a female dead from a single gunshot wound.

The woman was identified as 27-year-old Jasmine Johnson.

The victim’s boyfriend, 27-year-old Tywone Nobles, was apparently not at the apartment complex at the time of the shooting. However, he was wanted in Adams County for two counts of conspiracy to commit murder. He was arrested on those charges.

The unidentified 13-year-old, who is from Natchez, is being charged as an adult in connection to the fatal shooting.