JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are investigating after a 15-month-old boy was accidentally ran over by a vehicle on Wednesday, March 30.

According to deputies, the child was in the yard at a home on Township Road.

The child was transported by a private vehicle to South Central Regional Medical Center with a escort from deputies. Investigators said the child was then taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson by ambulance.

At this time, the child’s condition and extent of injuries is unknown.