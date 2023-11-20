HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police said a 15-year-old has been charged after a female victim was stabbed multiple times.

The incident happened on Sunday, November 19, 2023, just before 8:00 p.m. on Country Club Road in Hattiesburg.

When officers arrived, they found a female victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. They said the victim was stabbed after an argument turned violent. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect, a 15-year-old, has been charged with attempted first degree murder and booked into the Forrest County Jail.